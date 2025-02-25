Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski broke what makes Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark so effective. The University of Iowa legend came in her rookie year with incredible hype as the No. 1 pick in last year's draft. And after some growing pains, Clark more than lived up to it, with several historic accomplishments throughout 2024.

Now heading into her sophomore year, the star point guard will lead a team with legitimate championship expectations. While many believe that Clark's greatest strength is her unlimited shooting range, “Coach K” gave his take on what makes the Fever star truly special. Krzyzewski made these comments while speaking at The Richmond Forum.

“She’s a magical passer, and she has a great feel for the game…she’ll make everybody better.”

Caitlin Clark has a chance to add to her legend in 2025

Even with just one year on the professional level, Caitlin Clark has already been a transcendent player for the sport. The superstar point guard has brought record viewership and interest among the public everywhere she goes and has embraced the pressure that comes with it. Clark broke Pete Maravich's all-time scoring streak her senior year at Iowa and followed that up a few months later with a First-team All-WNBA season.

The Fever star averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and a league-leading 8.4 assists in 2024. And the best is certainly yet to come. What makes Clark so effective in creating offense is she can do it with and without the ball in her hands. The 23-year-old is terrific at moving without the ball, which opens up scoring opportunities for teammates. Six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, who joined the Fever this offseason, should thrive with her new point guard.

Overall, Coach K's quick analysis of Clark's game serves as a warning to the rest of the WNBA. There's no way to fully stop Caitlin's impact on any given matchup exactly, opponents will just be looking to contain her. But with more weapons at Clark's side and a whole offseason to prepare for the physicality of the WNBA, the championship window is officially open for the Indiana Fever.