From the moment she graced a WNBA court, Caitlin Clark has been the face of the league. While nobody is surprised by her historic start with the Indiana Fever, Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright believe most fans still underestimated her.

Cowherd and Wright agreed that many falsely expected her to struggle to adjust to the next level more than she has. The analysts specifically pointed to UConn and Geno Auriemma underestimating her potential.

“All the UConn folks, I think that they underestimated what a bada** Clark was going to be,” Wright said on the ‘Colin Cowherd Podcast.' “She is already one of the four best players in the league. I think she has the best per-game plus-minus in the league of anybody that's not on the New York Liberty, and the Liberty are just crushing people.”

Clark did struggle at the beginning of her career, but upon finding her footing, she has yet to slow down. After claiming the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, Clark entered the 2025 season as the MVP betting favorite.

Since returning from a quad injury, Clark is averaging 26 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game, while leading the Fever on a mini two-game win streak. Indiana is 6-5 on the year overall, including 4-2 with Clark on the court. Clark's two losses in 2025 have come by a combined three points while leading her team to an average margin of victory of 17.8 points.

Fever, Caitlin Clark's hot start to 2025 WNBA season

Despite missing five games with an injury, Clark still has a solid chance to win the 2025 MVP award. Already the best point guard and playmaker in the league, Clark single-handedly transforms the Fever from a below-average team to a title contender whenever she is in the lineup.

After making the 2024 playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, the Fever are already one of the elite teams in the league. Through the first month of the season, Indiana is the only team to beat the 10-1 New York Liberty. They did so with a dominant 14-point win in Clark's first game back.

With Clark, Indiana has always been an elite offensive team. However, the Fever have turned into a stellar defensive unit in 2025, boasting the third-best defensive rating in the league. They only allow 77.0 points per game, the fourth-fewest in the WNBA.