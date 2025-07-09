The Indiana Fever welcomed back Caitlin Clark after she missed the last five games with a left groin injury. She saw her first action since the injury against the Golden State Valkyries, and it not only didn't go well for her, but for the Fever in general, as they lost 80-61.

Clark finished the game with 10 points, five rebounds, and six assists, while shooting 4-for-12 from the field. It's obvious that Clark has to get back into a rhythm, and head coach Stephanie White shared her biggest concern with the star guard.

“Maybe I'm naive, but I don't worry about Caitlin getting back into the flow offensively,” White said via ESPN's Alexa Philippou. “I think my biggest concern is when we reintegrate her, how do we continue to keep our ball movement and get the ball going not just side to side, but baseline to baseline.

“I was a little bit concerned defensively, just lots of movement, lots of lateral movement. I thought she looked good at times, and I think that that's just building consistency and building her endurance and all of that.”

Clark has been in and out of the lineup this season because of injuries, so it may be hard for her to get into a flow, but things can get better if she stays on the floor. After their loss against the Valkyries, Clark shared how it felt to be back from injury.

“I felt pretty good…just trying to get my legs underneath me…and get my wind back, which will happen in the next few games,” Clark said.

The Fever have been up and down this season, as injuries and other things, such as DeWanna Bonner parting ways with the team has happened. Despite the inconsistencies throughout the year, they still have three All-Stars on the team, and they will have to continue to play at a high level if they want to win more games.