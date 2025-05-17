The Indiana Fever grabbed a statement win in their season opener against the Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon, beating Angel Reese and Co. by a score of 93-58.

By no surprise, Caitlin Clark led the way. The reigning Rookie of the Year posted a triple-double in her 2025 debut, scoring 20 points, dishing out 10 dimes, and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Fever simply outclassed their rivals, with four of Indiana's five starters finishing in double figures.

Social media was hyped after the Fever won by 35 points. Here are some of the best reactions:

The Fever shot 47% from the field and dominated in the paint, outscoring Chicago 48-26. They also capitalized heavily on the Sky's mistakes, scoring 24 points off their 17 turnovers.

There was also a heated moment in the second half when Clark fouled Reese hard en route to the basket, with the Chicago star proceeding to go after Clark:

Clark insinuated postgame that there was nothing malicious about the foul:

“It's just a good take foul. Either Angel gets wide open 2 points or we send them to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it…every basketball player knows that,” Clark said.

Reese, despite the poor game for her team, put up a solid stat line as well. The former LSU standout dropped 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

The Fever ended a seven-year playoff drought in 2024 in Clark's rookie season, finishing with a 20-20 record before losing in the first round to the Connecticut Sun. Clark has changed this franchise, and they added some nice pieces in the offseason, like Sophie Cunningham. But she was ruled out for the season opener.

Indiana is back in action on Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream. This win is nice and all, but it's only the start of what the Fever hope to be a very productive season that ends with a hopeful run to the WNBA Finals.