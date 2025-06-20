One of the best times of the WNBA season is here, when fans can vote for who they want to see in the All-Star Game in July. Indiana will be hosting this year's activities, and in the early returns for voting, Fever's Caitlin Clark is leading the way with 515,993 votes, while Napheesa Collier is in second place with 484,758 votes. Clark is one of the more exciting players to watch in the WNBA, and it is no surprise that she is leading the way so far, even if she missed two weeks due to injury.

Since Clark has arrived in Indiana, there has been an uptick in Fever fans, and it shows in the voting. Aliyah Boston is in third place, Kelsey Mitchell is in seventh place, and Lexie Hull is in ninth place.

There is a good chance that all of them could make the team, but this is just the first round of voting, and the fan vote is worth 50%, so a lot of things can change before now and the final day of voting. As of now, Clark may stay in first place unless Collier can catch up to her in the second round of voting.

Article Continues Below

This season, Clark is averaging 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game, and the Fever are currently 6-6. She missed some time due to a quad injury, but the team was still able to stay afloat in her absence, and they also clinched a spot in the Commissioner's Cup, where they will face the Minnesota Lynx.

Clark is still getting back into a rhythm after returning from her injury, and in their last game against the Golden State Valkyries, she went 0-for-7 from the 3-point line, which was the second time in her WNBA career that she missed all her shots from deep.

There's no doubt that she will have off games as her career continues, but it's how she bounces back from those games that people will want to see.