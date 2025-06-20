Caitlin Clark has played in her third game since returning from her quad injury, and she's still trying to get back into her regular rhythm after missing some time. That showed in the Fever's latest game against the Golden State Valkyries, where they lost 88-77. It was the fourth quarter where the Fever lost the game, as they were outscored 33-18.

Things also did not get better as Clark struggled, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. She shot 0-for-7 from the 3-point line, which was the second time in her career that she finished a game without making a shot behind the arc.

Clark is usually the one who gets it going for the Fever at the 3-point line, and in general, the team couldn't buy a shot as they shot 28%. After the game, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase spoke about how they were able to contain Clark and get the win.

“We were being disruptive, we know she doesn’t like physicality,” Nakase said. “And we know she wants to get back to that left stepback.”

Clark has had to deal with some physicality on the court over the week as things got out of hand in the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun. In that game, multiple players were assessed flagrant fouls, there were ejections, and in the aftermath, some players were fined as well.

Since Clark has been in the league, she's been able to have big games while also getting her teammates involved, but teams understand that they have to disrupt her early so she can't get into a rhythm. As the season goes on, she'll adapt to how teams are guarding her, and she'll make the adjustment.

Though she didn't shoot great from the field, she still found a way to be impactful, and it was by getting assists and being active on the boards.