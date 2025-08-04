Jewell Loyd had a spectacular performance in Sunday's matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries.

In 26 minutes of action, Loyd put up a stat line of 27 points, three rebounds, two steals, and an assist. She shot 8-of-13 from the field, including 7-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

It was the third time this season that Loyd knocked down five or more 3-pointers in a game. Her impressive 3-point shooting helped Las Vegas improve to a 3-0 record when she reaches that mark, per StatMuse.

How Jewell Loyd, Aces played against Valkyries

Jewell Loyd's efforts proved to help the Aces dominate the Valkyries 101-77 on Sunday night.

The Aces boasted 50-25 lead at halftime and never looked back. Even though Golden State performed better offensively in the second half, they didn't do enough defensively to pull off a rally.

Shot selection, rebounding and playmaking had key roles in the matchup. Las Vegas converted on 46.1% of their total shot attempts, including 45% from three. This was in contrast to the Valkyries' shooting splits of 34.2% and 29.4%. The hosts also won 46-39 in rebounds and 24-19 in assists, showing how efficient they were on offense throughout the night.

Four players scored in double-digits on Las Vegas' behalf, including Loyd. Jackie Young had a strong display with 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and two steals. She shot 7-of-12 overall, including 3-of-6 from downtown, and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. A'ja Wilson came next with 14 points and 14 rebounds, Chelsea Gray had 11 points and six assists, while Aaliyah Nye provided eight points and six rebounds.

Las Vegas improved to a 15-14 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Seattle Storm and 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Valkyries in a rematch on Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.