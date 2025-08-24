The Las Vegas Aces stayed red-hot on Saturday following their 91-81 win against the Washington Mystics, their tenth consecutive win now. During the Aces win, A’ja Wilson finished with 36 points and 13 rebounds, putting her behind only Diana Taurasi for the WNBA record of most career games of at least 30 points, as per Shane Young of Forbes Sports.

In addition to that mark, A’ja Wilson also set a new WNBA record in the Aces win against the Mystics in becoming the player with the most games of at least 30 points and ten rebounds in a single season, as per Polymarket Hoops. She passed herself in the process. As far as the most career games of at least 30 points, Wilson now has 39 while Taurasi has 62.

With the win, the Aces improved to 24-14 and continued a massive turnaround from the first half of the season. The Aces had been hovering around .500 for most of the year, but following this ten-game win streak, they’ve catapulted upwards in the standings and now hold the No. 3 seed, a full game ahead of the Phoenix Mercury and only a half game back of the Atlanta Dream for the No. 2 seed. They have six games remaining in the season.

Obviously, a huge part of the Aces turnaround has been Wilson who has shot herself into the MVP conversation. She’s appeared in 33 games this season at a little over 30 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 22.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 assists and 2.2 blocked shots with splits of 48.8 percent shooting from the field, 31.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wilson was named to her seventh All-Star appeared this year, and her fifth consecutive selection. The three-time MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year has fueled the Aces back into possible title contention. The team also made a big in-season trade when they made the trade for NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings to give Wilson additional size and help alongside her in the frontcourt.