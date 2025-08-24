Becky Hammon was very high on A'ja Wilson's candidacy for the 2025 WNBA MVP Award after the Las Vegas Aces' matchup against the Washington Mystics on Saturday evening.

In 33 minutes of action, Wilson finished with a stat line of 36 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and an assist. She shot 14-of-22 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Hammon reflected on Wilson's performance after the game, per reporter Kareem Copeland. Her endorsement of the star forward was clear when it comes to her prospects for the MVP Award.

“Anytime a media person has to ask a question, ‘who's as good as A'ja Wilson,' that's where you start with the conversation, that's your answer. That's your answer. She's top three in every major statistical category, but most importantly, efficiency. She's number one in efficiency. And to me, people need to do that kind of homework,” Hammon said.

“I know, at times I can look down at the stat sheet and I'm like, ‘oh s***, she had 36 or 34?' Like, you don't even notice because it's become so normal. I told her that in front of the group the other day, I don't shout out her numbers in front of the group very often, but like, I don't want it to, I don't want her to think I'm missing her. And I don't want the world to miss her because she's here, she's right now, she's in the prime and she is killing it. And, I don't know, like I said, if she's the conversation starter, she is the conversation.”

How A'ja Wilson, Aces played against Mystics

Becky Hammon would be right to heavily support A'ja Wilson's MVP candidacy, as the WNBA superstar's performance helped the Aces beat the Mystics 91-81.

Las Vegas was off to a slow start, trailing 26-19 after the first quarter. Despite this, they bounced back by outscoring Washington 25-13 in the following period to take a 44-39 lead at halftime. That was all the Aces needed to control the momentum, making the right plays down the stretch to secure the win.

Three players scored in double-digits on Las Vegas' behalf, including Wilson. Dana Evans delivered a strong performance of 20 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a block. She shot 8-of-11 overall, including 5-of-6 from downtown. Jackie Young came next with 10 points and eight assists, NaLyssa Smith had eight points and two rebounds, while Jewell Loyd provided eight points and three assists.

Las Vegas improved to a 24-14 record on the season, holding the second spot of the Western Conference standings. They are six games behind the Minnesota Lynx for the top seed.

The Aces will look to continue their 10-game win streak in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Chicago Sky on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.