As Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson continues to set records amid her dominance, there is no doubt that she will once again be in the running for the WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Aces head coach Becky Hammon would speak about the WNBA MVP honor and how the conversation should always start with Wilson.

The three-time MVP could be in line for a fourth as so far this season, she is averaging 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Hammon would express on Saturday that her efficiency is what stands out about her, and because she is the conversation starter about the MVP honor, that's already an answer in itself of who should win the award.

“I think anytime a media person has to ask a question, ‘Who's as good as Asia Wilson?' That's where you start with the conversation. That's your answer,” Hammon said, according to Kareem Copeland. “She's top three in every major statistical category, but most importantly, efficiency. She's No.1 in efficiency. And to me, people need to do that kind of homework. Don't just look ‘Okay, she scored more points than anybody else, she has more rebounds than anybody else,' Like all that stuff is great, but she does it efficiently.”

Aces' Becky Hammon on A'ja Wilson being in her prime

As Wilson will continue to make history with the Aces, fans of the team should make sure to feel in the moment and present when watching the star, since a talent like hers is hard to come by. Hammon would echo the same sentiments on Saturday, saying that she does not “want the world to miss her” with Wilson in her prime.

“And I just think, don't get tired of her greatness, because I know, and at times I can look down the stat sheet and like, ‘Oh s***, she had 36 or 34 like,' you don't even notice, because it's become so normal,” Hammon said. “I told her that in front of the group the other day, it's like, I don't shout out her numbers in front of the group very often.”

“But, like, I don't want her to think I'm missing her, and I don't want the world to miss her, because she's here, she's here right now, she's in her prime, and she is killing it,” Hammon continued. “And I don't know, like I said, if she's a conversation starter, she is the conversation.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Wilson will win MVP again, but the main goal is to win with Las Vegas as the team is 23-14 before Saturday's game against the Washington Mystics.