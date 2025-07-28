The Los Angeles Sparks’ current win streak hit five games following their 101-99 win against the New York Liberty on Saturday. After giving up a double-digit lead, the Sparks hung on for the win following a game-winner from Rickea Jackson.

With a little over five seconds left in the game. Dearica Hamby caught the ball on the wing and delivered a pass to Jackson who was flashing across the middle. Rickea Jackson, finding herself isolated against former teammate Stephanie Talbot, took one dribble and muscled her way to the basket where she flipped up the game-winner and the Sparks escaped with a victory.

With the win, the Sparks improved to 11-14 on the season and finished their road trip at 3-0. Following the game, Jackson spoke about her mentality when going for the game-winning shot.

“I didn’t personally want to go to overtime. I’m like, we can get this out the way and end this road trip right now,” Jackson said. I’m willing to do whatever that takes. So that’s all I was thinking about, just trying to win for my team.”

“I feel like this is the ice on the cake for us. Going 3-0 on the road is big time. I feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” Jackson continued. “We’re playing really well on both ends of the floor. So I was just like, we got to get this win. We deserved it. We played great basketball the whole game. So it’s like, why not win it.”

The Sparks are now 6-1 in their last seven games with this current streak beginning right before the All-Star break. The Sparks won three of four games right before the break and have gone 3-0 to start the second half of the season.

A big part of the team’s recent turnaround has been the stellar play of Jackson. In addition to the game-winner, she finished with a team-high 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 4-of-6 from the three-point line.

During this seven-game stretch, Jackson has scored in double figures in all but one. She’s been averaging 17.1 points and is shooting 46.8 percent from the field. After missing a couple of games earlier in the season due to league concussion protocol, Jackson has been settling into a comfortable rhythm, as is the team as a whole as they’re finally close to full health.

“I feel like we’ve all just grown together as a team. It takes time to learn the system, it takes time to see what goes into it,” Jackson said. “So I feel like just watching countless film and sticking together, I feel like that’s why everyone is getting confident at this point.”