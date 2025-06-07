Los Angeles Sparks second-year forward Rickea Jackson has been conspicuously absent for two games. On Wednesday, she staved off pregnancy rumors as the reason for her recent hiatus.

“You’ve just got to be realistic with yourself. Like, at the end of the day, media isn’t about facts anymore,” she said to Sports Illustrated. “So that’s just the media. Just taking it with a grain of salt, and not being gullible. Whatever sounds the juiciest, that’s what people want to go with, like, I’m pregnant, apparently.”

Instead, Jackson stated that she was out due to “personal reasons.” That same day, Jackson revealed her return date, which was Friday against the Dallas Wings.

Come Friday, she came back in stride and immediately scored her first basket, immediately confirming her return.

Thus far, Jackson is averaging 7 points per game, a drastic decrease from averaging 13.4 points per game last season. The Sparks are one of the rebuilding teams in the WNBA.

They added veteran guard Kelsey Plum into the mix to play alongside Jackson and fellow second-year hopeful Cameron Brink. The Sparks are currently 2-6 on the year.

In truth, there is plenty of emphasis on getting the most out of Jackson, considering the skills she brings.

How Rickea Jackson can step up her game for the Sparks

Jackson is a versatile player who can score from beyond the arc, be a playmaker, and handle the ball well. She can also be the same on the defensive end by guarding multiple positions.

As she moves ahead, Jackson can certainly continue to hone those skills as she returns to a routine of practices and games. Jackson can also be patient with herself and let her skills come back to her.

She has a veteran such as Plum to rely on for guidance and mentorship in those areas. All in all, Jackson has plenty of game in her and has time to blossom.

It's just a matter of time before everything falls into place.