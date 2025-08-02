Guard Kayla McBride lit up the floor for the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night, tying a WNBA record with eight three-pointers in a single half during a dominant and electrifying road win over the Las Vegas Aces.

McBride didn't miss a long-range shot throughout the first two quarters. Her final three triples of the half came during an incredible 53-second burst: a deep 30-footer after curling off a clean screen, a 27-foot pull-up after stealing the ball from A'ja Wilson, and a 29-footer over a late defensive rotation by Las Vegas. When the halftime buzzer sounded, the Lynx had hit 13 of their 14 attempts from beyond the arc and held a commanding 67–33 lead.

AN UNREAL 1ST HALF FOR KAYLA MCBRIDE! 24 PTS

8-8 3PT

2 REB

4 AST

2 STL She becomes the only player in league history to score 8 3PM on 100% FG in any half 👏 pic.twitter.com/e26t8sMAuR — WNBA (@WNBA) August 2, 2025

Minnesota entered Saturday's matchup with an impressive 23–5 record and wasted no time proving why they are currently one of the most dominant teams in the WNBA this season. The team knocked down 13 three-pointers in the opening half, while the Aces managed to convert just four. The Lynx's unbelievable 92.9% accuracy from beyond the arc powered their 34-point lead at the break, which stretched as high as 37.

SHE IS UNCONSCIOUS 🤯 Kayla McBride HITS HER 8TH THREE in the 1st half and is STILL PERFECT from beyond the arc! https://t.co/iSgob8vlfA pic.twitter.com/JavL6X7OjX — WNBA (@WNBA) August 2, 2025

McBride wrapped up the first half with 24 points in just 18 minutes of action, matching her scoring total from Wednesday's win over the New York Liberty—but this time, incredibly, in only half the time. She also added four assists, two rebounds, two steals, and her offensive fireworks. Fellow backcourt All-Star Courtney Williams contributed a tough triple late in the second quarter to help keep Minnesota's scoring rhythm rolling.

McBride's eight made threes tied both the all-time WNBA record for most in a half and her own personal best for a complete game, though she reached the mark in just one half this time. Meanwhile, MVP candidate and Lynx centerpiece Napheesa Collier had just four points before halftime, on a night when her usual scoring presence wasn't needed.

McBride's play triggered a tidal wave of responses on social media, with WNBA fans flooding timelines raving about her amazing shooting performance.