The Minnesota Lynx were riding high throughout their game against the Las Vegas Aces until the end of the third quarter, when their star player and this year's top league MVP hopeful Napheesa Collier collapsed to the court in pain. Collier needed help to stand and support to walk to the locker room from the athletic trainers.

Collier was a victim of friendly fire after accidentally colliding with teammate Alanna Smith while trying to extend the team's 43-point lead over the Aces, seriously rolling her ankle at the end of the fastbreak attempt. The Lynx later reported that Collier's injury was to her right ankle and ruled her out for the remainder of the game.

Collier's impact on not only her fellow Lynx team members but WNBA players as a whole was on full display, as both benches emptied to check on Collier while she was down on the court. Aces star A'ja Wilson, and Collier's Olympic teammate, was one of those who came to the Lynx superstar's aid.

Fans might be able to breathe a sigh of relief since Collier was physically able to walk off the court, meaning her injury could look worse than it was. However, at this crucial point in the 2025 WNBA season, the Lynx may want to prioritize caution so that they have Collier back at full strength before the playoffs begin.

Collier came into the Aces matchup averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.7 blocks on 53.7% shooting. Her MVP bid most likely won't be at risk if she has to miss an extended amount of time, but Minnesota's quest for championship redemption after last year's loss to the New York Liberty would take a major hit if Collier can't bring 100% of herself to the game.

