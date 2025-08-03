The Minnesota Lynx have been on a revenge tour ever since dropping the WNBA Finals last season, and now they have strengthened their championship chase with a big trade. On Sunday morning, Minnesota acquired guard DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings for a package centered around former No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

“Breaking: DiJonai Carrington has been traded to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and Minnesota’s 2027 second-round draft pick, the teams announce,” Philippou reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Wings also waived center Teaira McCowan in order to make the deal work.

Carrington gives the Lynx a guard who impacts the game on both ends of the floor and will immediately step into Cheryl Reeve's rotation and have a big role. She has struggled at times to fit in in her first season with the Wings after spending the first four years of her career with the Connecticut Sun, but now she has a change of scenery and a championship contender to hit the reset button.

The California native's numbers are down from her excellent 2024 season that saw her win Most Improved Player honors, but she is still averaging a rock-solid 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She has struggled to score efficiently so far this year — her 35.4% number from the field is her lowest since her rookie season — but maybe downsizing back into a role more similar to her Connecticut workload will help that come back up.

For the Wings, they get another draft asset, a veteran presence in the locker room in Samuelson and a promising young piece in Miller who can grow into the future as the team continues to pivot into the Paige Bueckers era. Miller was selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft out of Maryland, but injuries and a rapidly crowding Minnesota rotation left her without a big role this season.

Miller averaged 12.1 points per game as a rookie, but a knee injury cut her second season short. Since coming back in 2025, Miller has been in and out of Minnesota's rotation and now has a new home to find a consistent role.

The Lynx will be hoping that this is the trade that pushes them over the top and helps them win a WNBA title. At the moment, they are lapping the field and have the best record in the league by six games at 24-5.

