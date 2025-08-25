Even a seven-game absence due to an ankle injury didn't affect Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier. In her return to action on Sunday, she carried the Lynx to a convincing win over the Indiana Fever, 97-84, at Target Center.

Collier scored a game-high 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field. She added nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals in yet another dominant showing. The Lynx improved their league-best record to 30-7, including 18-1 at home. The Fever, who lost to Minnesota in back-to-back games, fell to 19-18.

In the postgame conference, the 28-year-old Collier didn't hide her delight in stepping on the hardwood again, as shared by Lynx reporter Andrew Dukowitz.

“It definitely felt good, I feel like I had to knock a little bit of the rust off, Courtney (Williams) could have had 11 assists,” said the Lynx star, eliciting a laugh from Williams, who was seated beside her.

“But more than anything, it just felt good to be back with the team. You know, sitting (on the bench), it feels like you're on the outside when you're not playing. I'm having such FOMO (fear of missing out), it feels so good to be on the court with them again.”

Napheesa Collier on being back on the court and scoring 32 points “It definitely felt good, I feel like I had to knock a little bit of the rust off, Courtney could have had 11 assists. More than anything it felt good to be back with the team… Im having such FOMO, it feels so… pic.twitter.com/n2dlBXspMk — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) August 25, 2025

Williams chipped in a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists.

The Lynx will go as far as Collier will take them, and all signs are pointing to a second straight trip to the WNBA Finals. They are looking to avenge their loss in last year's pulsating series versus the New York Liberty. The Lynx have hardly been challenged all season, with Collier on track to win her first-ever MVP trophy.

She is averaging a league-high 23.5 points on top of 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks. She has also become more of an emotional leader, embracing the role in her quest to win her first title. Minnesota went 5-2 during her absence.

The Lynx will look to notch a third straight win when they host the Seattle Storm on Thursday.