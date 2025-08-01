Paige Bueckers already has her name all over the WNBA's history books. Bueckers has racked up milestone after milestone, putting together a first-year campaign that's rivaled only by Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The Dallas Wings star rookie's performance in their narrow 88-85 loss was no exception, as Bueckers surpassed legend Cynthia Cooper to become the fastest player to the 400-point, 100-assist mark in the W.

Bueckers and Cooper both reached the feat in 22 games, proving that the young UConn alum has earned her way into being discussed among the game's elites. The 23-year-old made history in a different way within the same contest, passing basketball icon Sue Bird as the rookie with the second-most 15-point, five-assist contests in WNBA history. Only Clark sits above Bueckers with 30 total.

The game between the Wings and Dream was a back-and-forth battle that saw multiple lead changes and deadlocks before Naz Hillmon drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left to seal Atlanta’s victory. Bueckers scored nine of her 21 points in the final five minutes.

Bueckers' go-ahead corner three at 2:36 gave Dallas a brief lead, only for the Dream to answer immediately before Hillmon’s final blow. That marked Bueckers’ 11th 20-point game of the season in just 21 appearances, placing her among the most prolific rookie scorers in recent history.

The 23-year-old isn't just stacking stats — she ranks among league leaders in scoring and assists. Despite being a rookie, she is the only first-year player this season to rank in the top 10 in points, assists, and steals per game. Bueckers' averages sit at 18.3 points, 5.5 assists, and nearly two steals per outing, all while shooting efficiently from the field and the free throw line.

The Wings had a close one slip through their fingers, but Bueckers delivered yet again. Her ability to produce in crunch time earned her praise from both teammates and coaches, and despite the loss, her mark on the rookie record books shines through even when Dallas struggles.