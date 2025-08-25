Courtney Williams made franchise history in the Minnesota Lynx's matchup against the Indiana Fever on Sunday evening.

In 27 minutes of action, Williams had an impressive double-double of 14 points, 10 assists, two rebounds, a steal, and a block. She shot 5-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Her playmaking allowed her to make Lynx history. She broke the single-season franchise record for assists, having 230 and counting after the game.

How Courtney Williams, Lynx played against Fever

It was an impressive feat for Courtney Williams to accomplish, helping the Lynx beat the Fever 97-84 at home.

Minnesota initially trailed against Indiana, being down 30-25 after the first quarter. The hosts fired back in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 27-15 to take a 52-45 advantage at halftime. The Lynx controlled the momentum from there on, fending off the Fever's advances in the second half.

Shot accuracy, rebounding and playmaking made the difference in this matchup. The Lynx were sharp as they knocked down 57.1% of their total shot attempts, including 57.1% from three, and 92.9% from the free-throw line. They also grabbed 30 rebounds and created 28 assists.

It wasn't the same level for the Fever. They converted 47.7% of their total shots, including 44.4% from deep, and 82.4% from the line. As for crashing the glass and creating shots, they finished with 25 rebounds and 21 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including Williams. Napheesa Collier dominated with a stat line of 32 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals. She shot 11-of-16 overall, including 2-of-3 from downtown, and 8-of-9 from the charit stripe. Kayla McBride came next with 13 points and four assists, Maria Kliundikova had 13 points and three rebounds, while Alanna Smith provided eight points and three rebounds.

Minnesota improved to a 30-7 record on the season, boasting the best record in the Western Conference and the entire league. They are 6.5 games above the Las Vegas Aces and 7.5 game above the Phoenix Mercury.

With three games remaining, the Lynx will prepare for their next matchup, staying at home. They host the Seattle Storm on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.