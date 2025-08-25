Courtney Williams made franchise history in the Minnesota Lynx's matchup against the Indiana Fever on Sunday evening.

In 27 minutes of action, Williams had an impressive double-double of 14 points, 10 assists, two rebounds, a steal, and a block. She shot 5-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Her playmaking allowed her to make Lynx history. She broke the single-season franchise record for assists, having 230 and counting after the game.

How Courtney Williams, Lynx played against Fever

Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) claps hands with Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) after making a shot against the Indiana Fever in the second half at Target Center.
Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

It was an impressive feat for Courtney Williams to accomplish, helping the Lynx beat the Fever 97-84 at home.

Minnesota initially trailed against Indiana, being down 30-25 after the first quarter. The hosts fired back in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 27-15 to take a 52-45 advantage at halftime. The Lynx controlled the momentum from there on, fending off the Fever's advances in the second half.

Shot accuracy, rebounding and playmaking made the difference in this matchup. The Lynx were sharp as they knocked down 57.1% of their total shot attempts, including 57.1% from three, and 92.9% from the free-throw line. They also grabbed 30 rebounds and created 28 assists.

It wasn't the same level for the Fever. They converted 47.7% of their total shots, including 44.4% from deep, and 82.4% from the line. As for crashing the glass and creating shots, they finished with 25 rebounds and 21 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including Williams. Napheesa Collier dominated with a stat line of 32 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals. She shot 11-of-16 overall, including 2-of-3 from downtown, and 8-of-9 from the charit stripe. Kayla McBride came next with 13 points and four assists, Maria Kliundikova had 13 points and three rebounds, while Alanna Smith provided eight points and three rebounds.

Minnesota improved to a 30-7 record on the season, boasting the best record in the Western Conference and the entire league. They are 6.5 games above the Las Vegas Aces and 7.5 game above the Phoenix Mercury.

With three games remaining, the Lynx will prepare for their next matchup, staying at home. They host the Seattle Storm on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

More Minnesota Lynx News
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) points to the bench after making a three point shot against the Indiana Fever in the second half at Target Center.
Napheesa Collier’s return draws fiery Courtney Williams warningDavid Yapkowitz ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles against the New York Liberty in the second quarter at Target Center.
Napheesa Collier gets crucial injury update for Fever gameDavid Yapkowitz ·
image thumbnail
4 moves Lynx must make after 2025 WNBA trade deadlineJess Koffie ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova (77) and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) fight for the rebound Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Lynx’s Jessica Shepard makes impressive league history in win vs. FeverZachary Weinberger ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (back) during the first quarter at Chase Center.
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier draws ’10/10′ take from Sky’s Angel ReesePaolo Mariano ·
New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
Liberty guard Natasha Cloud unloads on refs, Lynx as rivalry ignitesRussell Steinberg ·