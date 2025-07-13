It's been an up and down season thus far for the Chicago Sky, who currently sit at 7-13 ahead of Monday evening's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. Despite this, Angel Reese has been playing the best basketball of her young WNBA career over the last couple of weeks, becoming a force on both sides of the ball and improving her efficiency in the process.

Recently, Reese spoke on Lynx star and WNBA MVP hopeful Napheesa Collier, whom she will match up against on Monday night after they previously played on Saturday, and how she has helped her to improve her game.

“She is one of the best. I love playing one of the best players. She worked with me all offseason — her and Alex worked with me all offseason on my game. And kudos to them, because they helped me a lot… staying poised, staying patient. That’s why I trust in my work,” said Reese, per Winsidr on X, formerly Twitter.

Reese also spoke on Collier's Unrivaled Basketball league, which she founded along with fellow WNBA star Breanna Stewart, as being a big help in her offseason improvement.

A resurgent season for Angel Reese

Two aspects of the game that were never a question for Angel Reese were her defense and rebounding, both of which made her a star during her college days with the LSU Tigers.

Still, concerns about her efficiency and perceived lack of outside shooting ability at times caused some fans to wonder what her ceiling in the WNBA truly would be.

However, over the last few weeks, Reese has put those concerns to bed, consistently putting up mammoth statlines on solid efficiency and even showing some willingness to let the ball fly from the perimeter.

All the while, her defense and rebounding prowess have remained as stellar as ever, helping her turn into one of the most imposing players in the league, and earning a WNBA All-Star nod in the process.

The Sky have just two more games before the All-Star break, which will include All-Star game on Saturday, July 19.