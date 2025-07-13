The Minnesota Lynx have been like the best team in the league this season, and it's no surprise after what they were able to do last year. Despite losing in the WNBA Finals, they've come back this season with vengeance and are looking to win it all. While competing is the ultimate goal, having fun with the fans is something else that the players enjoy doing, and it was evident after Napheesa Collier's recent interaction with a child.

While Collier was signing autographs before the game, a fan came up to her and challenged her to a game of rock, paper, scissors. If he won, Collier would have to let him shoot the basketball after the game. Well, the fan ended up winning, and Collier made sure to keep the promise.

Such a little cutie 🥹 https://t.co/RdYoihuWmp — napheesa collier (@PHEEsespieces) July 13, 2025

After the game, the young fan put up a few layups with Collier, and it looked like the interaction made his day.

Collier has never been shy of showing love to the fans, and it seemed like she was happy spending just a few seconds with the fan, as she went on social media and replied to a video of the interaction, saying, “Such a little cutie.”

Napheesa Collier having another MVP season with Lynx

Collier is having another strong season for the Lynx, and she has to be in the MVP conversations once again. This season, she's averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, and she's leading the Lynx to another great year. There are already people campaigning for her to win MVP, including her teammate, Courtney Williams.

“I mean, sometimes, just seeing what she do out there, bruh, it's like d—, I'm a part of this. I'm really seeing this girl go crazy, and I'm a teammate,” Williams said. “I'ma keep campaigning for her, man, numbers don't lie. Obviously, our team's not as good … if she don't show up the way she shows up every game, every practice, every day.”

It would not be a surprise if Collier walked away with the award this season, but it's too early to tell. It's also too early to pencil them in getting back to the Finals, but the way they've been playing, they'll probably be in the mix once again. There are a few other teams playing at a high level as well, and it will all depend on who is hot at the right moment.