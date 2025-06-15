Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier has been dominating the competition in the 2025 WNBA season, including in their 101-78 beatdown of the Los Angeles Sparks on June 14. But fans voting for their favorite All-Stars aren't the only ones who've taken notice.

The other half of the Lynx's star duo Courtney Williams sang Collier's praises during post-game press conferences, stating her case for why the reigning Defensive Player of the Year deserves the WNBA MVP award next.

“Lord, have mercy, she's a problem,” Williams began with a smile. She then bantered with Collier a bit as she recalled a conversation they had on the bench. “I said, ‘You that one.' She sat down and I said, ‘I can't believe you really that one,'” she said and chuckled along with the rest of the room.

“I mean, sometimes, just seeing what she do out there, bruh, it's like damn, I'm a part of this! I'm really seeing this girl go crazy, and I'm a teammate,” Williams continued. “I'ma keep campaigning for her, man, numbers don't lie. Obviously, our team's not as good … if she don't show up the way she shows up every game, every practice, every day.

“Come on, man, everybody's gotta see it. It ain't rocket science.”

Courtney Williams on Napheesa Collier being the MVP “Lord have mercy, she a problem, what did I tell you on the bench?(to Phee)… i said you that one, she sat down and I said “I really can’t believe, you that one”… sometimes seeing what she do out there I’m like damn, I’m apart… pic.twitter.com/WDIQHw3xC5 — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Collier definitely has the stats to back up Williams' opinion. The former UConn standout threw down 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks on the Sparks while going 13-for-16 from the field. Those insane numbers rightfully made her the first player in the W to put up at least a 30/5/5/2/2 game on 80% shooting.

When talking about efficiency, Napheesa Collier's name needs to be in EVERY conversation 💯 Phee put on a DOMINANT performance in the Lynx win over the Sparks: 32 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 3 threes on 81.6% shooting 🔥 That's just ELITE. pic.twitter.com/fVSgqRqGsC — WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Collier's impressive showing also happened to link her with this season's other WNBA MVP favorite, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Both Clark and Collier coincidentally topped the 25-point mark in one half on the same day, 25 and 26 tallies, respectively.

The two marked their names in the history books as only the second pair to accomplish the feat in league history. The first, the Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale and the then-Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd, did it two years earlier, almost to the exact day, on June 17, 2023.