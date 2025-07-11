The Minnesota Lynx made incredible WNBA history following their 91-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

Going into the matchup, the Lynx had 499 wins throughout the history of their franchise. They had the chance to secure their 500th victory on July 9 but lost 79-71 to the Phoenix Mercury.

They had the determination to not waste this chance for the second straight contest. Minnesota followed through on its ambition by taking down the Sparks on the road.

With their 500th win and counting, they etched their name into the record books. They made WNBA history as the third team to reach the 500-win mark.

How Lynx played against Sparks

It's incredible for the Lynx to accomplish a feat that only two other WNBA teams had the gratitude of reaching. With their victory over the Sparks, they can now begin the journey to 600 wins.

Los Angeles originally had a 26-22 lead after the first quarter. Minnesota responded by outscoring their opponents 58-33 in the second and third periods, taking complete control of the game. Even though the Sparks outscored the Lynx 23-11 in the last 10 minutes, the visitors already did their damage and secured the win in convincing fashion.

The Lynx didn't shoot better than the Sparks but displayed aggression on defense. Los Angeles was loose with possession of the ball, committing 22 turnovers. This allowed Minnesota to score 23 points off those errors, which played a solid role in the road win.

Four players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf. Natisha Hiedeman led the way with 18 points, two assists, a rebound, and a steal. She shot 7-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Napheesa Collier came next with 18 points and eight rebounds, Courtney Williams had 16 points and seven assists, while Alanna Smith provided 15 points and five rebounds.

Minnesota improved to an 18-3 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 3.5 games above the Phoenix Mercury and 5.5 games above the Seattle Storm.

The Lynx will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Chicago Sky on July 12 at 1 p.m. ET.