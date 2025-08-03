The Seattle Storm played an intense double-overtime game against the Los Angeles Sparks, but they were not able to win in the end, losing 108-106. Other than it going double overtime, the one thing that stood out is Skylar Diggins didn't have free throw attempts throughout the entire game.

Diggins is known for creating contact and getting to the line, but that was not the case this time. After the game, head coach Noelle Quinn had a lot to say about her star player not getting any calls.

“Sky played 43 minutes and took zero free throws. It's ridiculous,” Quinn said via ESPN's Kevin Felton. “Maybe I have to come up here and get fined and rant, rant and rave for us to get respect and consistency. That's all I want. I'm not a coach that complains often, but I see what happens when people come up here and do it, so now I'm about to do it.

“Forty-three minutes and zero free throws is bulls—. Period.”

It was the second time during the season that Diggins went through a game in which she didn't have any free throws. For Quinn, it seems to be bigger than the free throws, and there were times throughout the game where she felt the referees didn't make the right call.

Noelle Quinn goes off after Storm's loss

Quinn is one of four head coaches this season who hasn't received a technical foul during the game, but it seems like she may be considering it with how they've been treated.

“It's ridiculous. It's been happening since Game 1 and I haven't said anything, but I watch what other people do and watch what other people say and see how it changes, so I'm saying something today,” Quinn said “My players work so hard, and we're not foul merchants. We're not seeking to get to the free throw line. We're just trying to play basketball, and we're not getting rewarded for that. So maybe I need to get more techs.”

With 58 seconds left in regulation, she called a coach's challenge after it looked like the ball went off on the Sparks. When looking at the replay, it looked like it should be the Storm's ball, but the referees came to the conclusion that it was going to be Sparks ball.

“I saw with my own eyes it go off the opponent, and they said there was not enough camera angles to change that call,” Quinn said. “Again, the lack of respect, the disrespect. I can't. I know I'm young and early in my career, but I work very hard, and so does my team, and we deserve to get refereed consistently.”