Veteran Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins continues to play a prominent role for her team in the 2025 WNBA season. Entering Monday's game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Diggins was leading Seattle in both points and assists per game, with 17.2 and 5.6 per contest, respectively.

The former No. 3 pick overall also was short of just three assists going into the meeting with the Sun from making her own all-time WNBA assist club. It did not take her long against Connecticut to pull that off, as she's become the first player in league history to have at least 400 assists for three different clubs, according to Polymarket Hoops.

“Skylar Diggins is the first player in WNBA history to record 400+ AST with 3 different teams,” Polymarket Hoops shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Diggins got that milestone out of the way early, as the 34-year-old guard already racked up nine assists in the first half to go with five points and a block in 15 minutes, helping the Storm establish an 11-point lead at the end of the second period.

The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star is in the second year of her stint with the Storm, who signed her to a two-year contract worth $422,685 back in February of 2024. Diggins started her career in the WNBA in 2013 and played her first six seasons in the league with the Tulsa Shock (later became the Dallas Wings). During that time, she recorded a total of 826 assists through 168 games. Diggins then continued her career with the Phoenix Mercury, playing for them for three seasons while collecting 427 assists.

A seven-time WNBA All-Star and former WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year, Smith continues to play at a high level, as the Storm look to strengthen their chances of making the playoffs.

Diggins also moved up the WNBA's all-time assists list, thanks to her performance in the first half of the Connecticut game, as she has surpassed New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud for the No. 8 spot. That could still change, as Cloud is still actively playing in the WNBA, and even has a game as well on Monday night, with the Liberty taking on the Dallas Wings.