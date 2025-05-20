Fresh from a contract extension in January, Nneka Ogwumike etched her name even deeper into WNBA history during the Seattle Storm's 79–71 victory over the Dallas Wings, reaching several major career milestones along the way.

In a standout performance, Ogwumike recorded her 110th career double-double with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Her dominance on the boards pushed her past WNBA legend Tina Thompson for ninth place on the league's all-time defensive rebounding list. She now holds 2,186 career defensive boards, a testament to her presence in the paint.

She also set a personal best for rebounds in a single game since joining the Storm. Alongside her rebounding milestone, Ogwumike reached 800 career assists and surpassed Candace Parker for the 10th most 20-point games in WNBA history, with 128 to her name.

BUCKETS AND BOARDS 🤩 Nneka Ogwumike racked up her 110th career double-double after putting up 23 PTS, 18 REB in a 79-71 win over the Wings!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/CI0LJmMttw — WNBA (@WNBA) May 20, 2025

The veteran's presence in the paint was undeniable. She controlled the boards and shut down second-chance opportunities for Dallas. Her 18 rebounds fueled Seattle’s transition game, allowing them to push the pace and keep the Wings off balance.

Her ability to dominate inside was crucial in securing the win, underscoring her role as the anchor of the Storm's frontcourt. Time and time again, she proved to be the difference-maker, outmuscling her defenders and creating opportunities for her teammates.

Her impact went beyond just scoring and rebounding. Ogwumike’s playmaking was on full display as she dished out key assists, showcasing her versatility as one of the league's most complete forwards.

Her sharp court vision and unselfish play kept Seattle’s offense moving smoothly, making it difficult for the Wings to mount any serious comeback. Her leadership on the court was evident as she orchestrated plays, set up her teammates, and made critical decisions that kept Seattle in control.

Drafted first overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2012, the Stanford product spent 12 successful seasons with the team, earning nine WNBA All-Star selections, the MVP award, and a championship crown in 2016. She joined the Seattle Storm in 2024, bringing with her championship experience and veteran leadership. Her impact has been immediate, elevating the Storm's competitiveness and providing a steady hand in critical moments.

Ogwumike’s night against the Wings was more than just another strong performance, it was a reminder of her greatness and her place in WNBA history. With each milestone she reaches, she solidifies her legacy as one of the league's all-time greats. For the Storm, her dominance is proof that their ambitions this season are set sky-high.