The Seattle Storm are bringing back a key piece of their roster.

Nine-time All-Star Nneke Ogwumike is returning to the team for the 2025 season, as revealed by her sister Chiney on Sportscenter. Via Alexa Philippou:

“Free agent Nneka Ogwumike is re-signing with the Seattle Storm, Chiney Ogwumike said on SportsCenter,” Philippou wrote.

Ogwumike has had a fantastic career and played for strictly the Los Angeles Sparks before joining the Storm prior to the 2024 campaign. She played a massive part in Seattle making the playoffs, averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 40% shooting from downtown. The franchise lost in the opening round of the postseason to the Las Vegas Aces.

The veteran was also named the 2016 WNBA MVP and even won Rookie of the Year in his first professional season in 2012. Ogwumike is a game-changing player who will surely be important to the Storm once again in '25. While she likely doesn't have that many years left in her career, the 34-year-old is still scoring the rock at a high level.

Across 393 games, Ogwumike has averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 boards, and 2.0 dimes. The Storm finished in third place in the Western Conference last season with a 25-15 record. Ogwumike formed a wonderful partnership with Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith. However, Lloyd has since joined the Aces via trade, which means it'll be the duo of Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith who will be relied on to lead the offense.

In moving Loyd however, the Storm acquired the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which is surely going to earn them a new player who could make an immediate impact at the pro level. As of right now, Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles is projected to go second behind UConn star Paige Bueckers. Miles could be a franchise cornerstone for Seattle who is a versatile player and three-level scorer.