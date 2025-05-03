Coming into the 2025 WNBA season, one of the most intriguing headlines is Seattle Storm rookie Dominque Malonga who has already drawn the moniker of ‘female Wembanyama,’ due to fellow countryman Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. Malonga has not yet been a participant at Storm training camp, but that should change soon, as per Kevin Pelton of ESPN.

Dominque Malonga is expected to join the Storm this weekend and participate in the last couple of weeks of training camp. The Storm have their first preseason game this weekend on May 4 against the Connecticut Sun. But Storm fans will likely have to wait until the start of the season to see Malonga in on-court action.

Malonga has drawn plenty of attention so far despite not playing a single WNBA minute yet. She was selected by the Storm with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Storm had acquired the pick from the Los Angeles Sparks in the blockbuster trade that involved Kelsey Plum going to the Sparks and Jewell Loyd going to the Las Vegas Aces.

Malonga has already drawn comparisons to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, hence the nickname, ‘female Wembanyama.” She’s also drawn attention for her dunking ability. At age 19, she is the youngest player in the WNBA. Despite WNBA rules stating that draft eligible players have to be either 22 years old or have graduated college within three months of the draft, international draftees only have to be 20 years old by the end of the year, which Malonga will be.

Malonga joins a Storm team that already has a talented frontcourt rotation with Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor. Malonga will likely begin her career coming off the bench. Last season, the Storm made the playoffs, but were eliminated in the opening round by the Las Vegas Aces.