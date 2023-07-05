Tammy Slaton, one half of the TLC reality show 1000-Lb Sisters, is mourning the loss of her late husband, Caleb Willingham. She shared a video on Sunday expressing her grief over the loss, per Us Weekly. Willingham died at age 40 on Saturday, July 1.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” Tammy Slaton said in TikTok video on Sunday, July 2.

She went on to explain she took to the app after seeing a fan comment that “touched my heart.” “I’m in the stages of grief,” Slaton said. “Yeah, we were having problems but I loved that man, and I still do.”

Slaton shared she “won’t get into details of what happened,” because of how “personal” the loss was to her. “I know he’s looking down on me,” she said. “You know, he’s not in any pain anymore. I know he’s in a better place.”

“Again, thank you all and I love you all from the bottom of my heart,” she said, thanking fans for their support and condolences during her trying time. “And believe it or not he really loved you all too.”

The 1000-Lb Sisters star revealed her loss on the day of his death on Instagram. With images of him, she wrote: “Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️.”

Slaton and Willingham met at an Ohio rehabilitation center in November 2021, where they were being treated for obesity and disordered eating issues. They tied the knot at the facility one year later.