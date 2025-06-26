Despite the Los Angeles Sparks’ inconsistent start to the 2025 WNBA season, one of their bright spots has been the All-Star level play of Azurá Stevens. Stevens has been putting up career numbers, and that culminated with a WNBA history-making game during the Sparks’ 97-86 loss to the Chicago Sky on Thursday.

During the Sparks’ game against the Sky, Azurá Stevens finished with a stat line of 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and four blocked shots in 30 minutes. She shot 8-of-11 (72.7 percent) from the field and 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) shooting from three-point line.

With those numbers, Stevens became the first player in WNBA history to finish with at least 20 points, four steals and four blocked shots while shooting 70+ percent from the field, the team announced. Stevens was initially credited with shooting 80 percent against the Sky, but was corrected via an official stat change. Nevertheless, it’s still a WNBA history-making stat line.

The Sparks struggled in the fourth quarter, however, with Stevens missing all three of the shots she took in the final period. Following the game, Stevens identified key reasons as to why the team has fallen apart in the fourth quarter in recent games.

“Just stick to what’s working. We kind of get away from that sometimes, and then it bleeds into then we start not getting stops. We’re rushing on offense and we’re trying to do too many things,” Stevens said. “But if we stick to what’s working. . .I think we had 18 field goals on 14 assists in the first half, that’s really good.”

“That’s when we’re playing at our best, when we’ve won games,” Stevens said. “So we got to find a way. . .to mentally lock into that because that’s how we’re going to win.”

Amid the Sparks’ tough start to the year, Stevens has been one of the most consistent players on the team. She’s played in all 15 games so far at a little over 28 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 13.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Her points, rebounds and steals are all career-highs. Her field goal percentage and three-point percentage are both the second-highest marks in her career.

The Sparks have one more game on their current road trip, a matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Thursday, before returning home for a rematch against the Sky on June 29.