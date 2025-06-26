Dwyane Wade, NBA legend and minority owner of the Utah Jazz, wasted no time giving his stamp of approval after the team selected Rutgers standout Ace Bailey with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Jazz made the bold move despite a swirl of pre-draft controversy surrounding Bailey, who had skipped team workouts and was rumored to prefer landing elsewhere.

While some teams hesitated, the Jazz trusted their instincts, and Wade made it clear they made the right call. “When you can get a player as talented as ACE with the 5th pick, you don’t overthink it, you do it. Good job, @utahjazz!,” the 3-time NBA champion tweeted.

The message instantly resonated with fans and media. In one short sentence, Wade silenced speculation and reframed the conversation around the Jazz’s newest young star. His endorsement gave the pick credibility and confidence, serving as a reminder that raw talent and long-term potential are worth the risk.

Bailey arrives in Utah with serious upside. The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in his lone season at Rutgers. He shot 46 percent from the field and nearly 35 percent from three-point range. His size, athleticism, and ability to contribute on both ends made him one of the most dynamic players in the draft.

Despite those impressive numbers, the 18-year-old's pre-draft process had raised concerns. Reports surfaced that he skipped meetings with teams, including Utah. When the Jazz selected him, his emotionless expression on stage added fuel to the rumors that he wasn’t thrilled about landing in Salt Lake City.

But Wade’s vote of confidence helped ease the tension. More importantly, Bailey addressed it himself during his post-draft media availability. When asked what he brings to Utah, the rookie answered with poise and conviction.

“A leader, confidence. Hard worker,” Bailey said post-draft. “Just a player that pushes people to be the best. A very great teammate. I’m the person that’s going to push everybody to be the best they can be, even the coaches.”

That response offered a different side of Bailey, one fans hadn’t seen. It revealed maturity, self-awareness, and a drive to grow as both a player and a leader. His willingness to challenge and inspire those around him aligns with the culture the Jazz are trying to build.

Utah has been steadily assembling a promising young core. With the addition of Bailey and fellow draft-night acquisition Walter Clayton Jr., the Jazz are positioning themselves for the future. Bailey brings versatility, defensive upside, and star potential, while Clayton brings poise and championship experience.

Wade’s involvement in moments like this is more than symbolic. As a champion, leader, and now executive, his voice carries weight. When he backs a player, it sends a message that resonates across the league.

For Bailey, that message is simple. You were picked for a reason; you are not alone. Now, it is time to prove it.

With a Hall of Famer in his corner and the full support of the franchise, Ace Bailey has every reason to make Utah his home and his stage.