The New Orleans Pelicans made headlines on NBA Draft night, and it wasn’t just because of who they picked—it was what Derik Queen said next that stole the moment. Selected No. 13th overall by the Atlanta Hawks and quickly dealt to New Orleans, the versatile big man delivered a confident, crowd-pleasing quote that instantly fired up his new fanbase.

When asked to compare his iconic March Madness buzzer beater to the emotions of draft night, Queen didn’t hesitate.

"I might hit another game winner. You never know." – Derik Queen 👀pic.twitter.com/MoewVnDW7U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Definitely tonight, because I might hit another game winner. You never know.”

That fearless tone fits right in with a Pelicans rookie looking to make an early impact. Queen’s buzzer-beating fadeaway jumper in the 72–71 win over Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA tournament helped Maryland reach its first Sweet 16 in nearly a decade. Now, he’s ready for even bigger stages.

Article Continues Below

The 2025 NBA Draft marks the next step in Queen’s journey—and the Pelicans seem thrilled to have him. At 6-foot-10 and 246 pounds, the Maryland product blends power and agility, averaging nine rebounds per game in college and earning praise for his footwork, court vision, and ability to switch on defense. Scouts believe he’s one of the few bigs in the class who can legitimately guard all five positions.

More than just defense, Queen showed promise offensively during the college season. He averaged over 14 points, nearly two assists per game, and displayed a soft touch around the rim along with flashes of a reliable mid-range jumper. His playmaking from the post and feel for spacing make him a rare blend of IQ and intensity.

Though his March Madness buzzer beater put him on the national radar, Queen had been quietly rising on draft boards due to his relentless motor and two-way potential. It’s that same mindset that will now be tested in the NBA—and New Orleans offers a system where he can thrive alongside rookie Jeremiah Fears and Zion Williamson.

Whether Queen becomes the next breakout Pelicans rookie remains to be seen, but his bold draft-night words show he’s not short on confidence. For fans in New Orleans, that’s exactly the kind of energy that could reignite a team searching for the next spark.