Tammy Slaton looks totally different now that she’s gone through bariatric surgery. On the last season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy qualified for weight loss surgery after many years of effort. Now she’s baking in the rewards since she’s dropped significant weight, per People.

Although she still has her oxygen tube to assist with her breathing, her appearance has changed dramatically, starting with her red hair. She posted a series of selfies on Monday, May 22, showing off her new look. Many followers and fans complimented the achievement she’d been working so hard for. Tammy has been engaging more on social media since her surgery.

Bariatric surgery is a weight loss surgery and an invasive procedure. The operation affects the digestive system, and results in smaller appetite after recovery. It’s an avenue for people after having made lifestyle changes to their diet and exercise routine. It’s usually done when there are serious health problems attached to one’s weight.

The most recent season of 1000-Lb Sisters documented Tammy Slaton’s time in rehab. At the start of the season, she was at 717 pounds, and to receive surgery, she needed to hit 550. The goal of having a goal weight is to ensure the patient will continue their practices even after having had the surgery.

In one episode, she obliterated her goal weight at 534 lbs. “When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she said. “I’m like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”