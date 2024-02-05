AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli's memes broke the internet after the former made a startling revelation about the premier India batter.

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli's memes broke the internet after the former made a startling revelation about the latter amid the premier India batter's absence from the Test series against England.

Virat Kohli X Ab de Villiers 😭✍️ pic.twitter.com/wRZ6njjEy6 — Wellu (@Wellutwt) February 3, 2024

AB de Villiers *casually reveals that Virat and Anushka are expecting 2nd child* Virat Kohli: pic.twitter.com/g13aClXADe — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 3, 2024

Virat Kohli in chat: "I might be expecting my 2nd child" Ab De Villiers: pic.twitter.com/capMXIkKLc — Komedi Wali (@vegetarianmee) February 3, 2024

Me going for a friendly meet with AB de Villiers to talk on Virat Kohli's privacy pic.twitter.com/uw8ce8NGce — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) February 3, 2024

AB de Villiers ne YT pe BC karke King Kohli ki pol khol di 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/PmhemXII0w — जेंटल मैन (@gentleman07_) February 3, 2024

AB de Villiers, widely believed to be one of Virat Kohli's closest friends in cricketing circles, informed the superstar's fans that he was awaiting the birth of his second child with actress-wife Anushka Sharma and that's why the ex-India captain was taking a break from the sport.

“All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is happy,” AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel. “Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you a little bit of love,” the former South Africa skipper added. “So I wrote to him ‘Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now'. Then I said I am doing well,” AB de Villiers elaborated. “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision,” he emphasized.

AB de Villiers' disclosure regarding Virat Kohli came amid rising speculations over his decision to skip the first two Tests against England.

Among the rumors doing the rounds on the internet was that Virat Kohli's mother, Saroj Kohli, was suffering from a liver ailment, and the India batter wanted to stay with his mother during her health crisis.

This didn't resonate with Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, who slammed the Indian press for not verifying facts before publishing news stories, especially related to their mother's health.

“Hello everyone! I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern,” Vikas Kohli said in his post on Instagram.

Ahead of the opening Test against England, Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two games due to personal reasons, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) urging the fans to respect his privacy.

“Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,” the BCCI added.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series,” the BCCI maintained.

The Delhi-born cricketer, who was scheduled to make a comeback in the third Test, hasn't communicated his plans for the remaining matches to the BCCI.

“We haven't heard anything from him on his return as yet,” a BCCI official told an Indian publication.

“Family comes first as BCCI's press release stated and Virat will only play if he feels that he is in a position to play,” the source from the Indian board stressed.

In January, Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the first cricketer to claim ten 10 ICC Cricketer of the Year awards.

It is worth noting that no other player in the history of cricket has won five ICC awards, while Virat Kohli has already picked up with the possibility of a few more trophies not being ruled out.

Team India's batting mainstay delivered the goods for the Rohit Sharma-led side in last year's Cricket World Cup as he emerged as the leading run-scorer in the quadrennial event.

Virat Kohli scored 765 runs with three centuries in the premier ODI competition, earning the Player of the Tournament award in the ICC World Cup.