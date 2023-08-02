The Las Vegas Aces became the second team in WNBA history to start a season with a record of 24-2 following a 93-72 win over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, according to a Wednesday article from the Associated Press.

“Las Vegas (24-2) has won eight straight games to become the second team in WNBA history to start a season 24-2, joining the 1998 Houston Comets,” the article read. “The Aces still have 14 regular-season games before the playoffs start.”

Guard Jackie Young led the Aces with 24 points in the Tuesday win at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Las Vegas forward A'Ja Wilson added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Cheyenne Parker led the charge for the Dream with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

The Aces became the second team in the league's history to start their season with a 23-2 record after they defeated the Dallas Wings in a 104-91 victory on Sunday, according to a tweet from ESPN Women's Basketball reporter Alexa Philippou. Three Aces players scored 20 points or more on Las Vegas's home court, while Wings center Teaira McCowan led Dallas with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Led by a trio of Hall of Famers in guard Cynthia Cooper, guard Sheryl Swoopes and forward Tina Thompson, the 1998 Houston Comets would end their season with a record of 27-3 and a win over the Jennifer Gillom-led Phoenix Mercury in that year's WNBA Championship.

The Comets followed up a 5-1 start to the 1998 season with a 15-game win streak. The run was only stopped by a 74-71 overtime win by the Cleveland Rockers and a 19-point performance from Rockers forward Isabelle Fijalkowski. The Comets would win two more consecutive championships over the New York Liberty in 1999 and 2000.

The Aces will tip off against the New York Liberty at noon PDT on Sunday in the Barclays Center. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.