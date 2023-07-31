Another day, another win for the Las Vegas Raiders. This time around, they took down the Dallas Wings, 104-91, en route to amazingly, their 23rd win in 25 games so far this season.

Kelsey Plum led the way for the Raiders on Sunday night, dropping a game-high 28 points on a highly efficient 8-of-14 from the field. The two-time All-Star also logged six rebounds, three assists, and a steal, while going 4-of-7 from deep in another eye-opening performance. Thanks to Plum's heroics, the Aces have now matched a long-standing WNBA win record:

“Through 25 games… The Aces are the second team in WNBA history to start 23-2. The other? The 1998 Houston Comets, who of course went on to win their second of four consecutive WNBA titles. Via @ESPNStatsInfo,” ESPN's Alexa Philippou wrote in her tweet.

That's pretty wild, and it goes without saying that at this point, the Aces are indeed the heavy favorites to defend their crown. Could they achieve what the Houston Comets did more than two decades ago and win four titles in a row? Based on what we've seen from them this season, you can't really put this beyond them.

It wasn't just Plum who balled out on Sunday, too. Aja Wilson messed around with 22 points, seven rebounds, and six blocks (!), while Chelsea Gray flirted with a double-double with 27 points and eight assists. To say that the Las Vegas Aces are dominating the WNBA right now would be a major understatement.