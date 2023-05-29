A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Who’s going to stop A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces? The Minnesota Lynx certainly aren’t the answer to that question, as they just suffered a 93-74 loss to Wilson and company on Sunday. The Aces’ offense was simply too much to handle for the Lynx.

Apart from picking up their fourth win in a row to start the season, the Aces also completed a feat no team before has pulled off before in league history, per SportsCenter.

“The Aces are the first team in WNBA history to score 90+ points in each of their first four games of the season.”

Las Vegas opened its schedule in the 2023 WNBA regular season with a resounding 105-64 road win over the Seattle Storm before taking down the Los Angeles Sparks in Hollywood, 94-85. Then the Aces walloped the Sparks anew the following game in a 93-65 win in Las Vegas’ home debut this season.

Against the Lynx, Jackie Young paced Las Vegas with 23 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the field, while Wilson chipped in 21 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field. Minnesota struggled all game long to contain Wilson, as evidenced further by her 9-for-10 shooting from the free-throw line.

Speaking of the Aces’ offense, here’s Kelsey Plum putting the Lynx’s defense in a blender.

Kelsey Plum is in her BAG 🎒 What a move 🤯

The Aces did not win against Minnesota mostly on the strength of the individual talents of their stars. In fact, all but seven of Las Vegas’ 32 made field goals were assisted.

The Aces will take several days of rest before hitting the court again on Friday against the Atlanta Dream on the road.