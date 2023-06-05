The Las Vegas Aces are off to one of the best starts in the league with the 2023 WNBA season underway. They improved to 6-0 on Sunday following an 84-80 win against the Indiana Fever on the road. While the game was close, the Aces showed their championship mettle by being able to close the game out and hold off the young, upstart Fever. Aces star A'ja Wilson was crucial in the win. She finished with a stat line that's only ever been done by her current teammate Candace Parker as well as former WNBA great Sylvia Fowles as per ESPN's Stats&Info Twitter page.

A'ja Wilson finished the comeback win vs Fever with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks & 2 steals. Wilson is the 3rd player in WNBA history to post a line with those totals. The others are her teammate Candace Parker (2008 & 2010) & Sylvia Fowles (2021). pic.twitter.com/A0b2GbxYht — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2023

A'ja Wilson finished the game with 27 points, ten rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and two steals. Candace Parker achieved that feat with the Los Angeles Sparks and Sylvia Fowles accomplished those numbers with the Minnesota Lynx. Wilson shot 10-18 from the field and 7-10 from the free-throw line as the Aces came from behind to secure the win.

One of the early frontrunners for the WNBA MVP Award, Wilson has been averaging 19.4 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocked shots with splits of 54.7 percent shooting from the field and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Wilson won her first WNBA championship last season as the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals.

The Aces added Parker as a free agent in the offseason to compliment Wilson in the frontcourt and to strengthen their chances at winning back to back titles. Ultimately though, for the Aces to repeat they will need Wilson to continue playing like an MVP.