Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Las Vegas Aces sure looks ready to defend their WNBA title. After destroying the rest of the competition in 2022, Becky Hammon’s squad is picking up where they left off from last season.

Las Vegas has now won four straight games to start the 2023 WNBA campaign, and they are doing so in such a dominant fashion. With their latest 94-73 win against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, the Aces also made plenty of history in the process.

Not only did they become the first team in league history to score 90 points or more in each of their first four contests of the year, but the Aces’ 99 points differential in that span is also the largest ever. Aside from their second game against the Los Angeles Sparks that they won by nine points (94-85), they have won the rest by 20 points or more.

The Aces’ biggest win came in the opener against the Seattle Storm. Six players scored in double figures for Las Vegas in the showdown, with Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young dropping 23 each to lead the team. In their recent 21-point destruction of the Lynx, Young was at the forefront of the offense again with 23 points. A’ja Wilson contributed a 21-piece as they made easy work of their rivals.

Furthermore, the Aces have been shooting the lights out so far. They have already made 44 triples so far, which is the second highest in WNBA history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Aces have not shown any signs of slowing down as well, and with the way they are playing, it’s hard to see any team actually taking them any time soon.