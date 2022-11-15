Published November 15, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

A’ja Wilson has accomplished some much in just a short amount of time in the WNBA. She has won rookie of the year, MVP, defensive player of the year and a championship since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Aces in 2018. Now, she has her eyes on one of the most – if not the most – prestigious awards any child can win: A Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award blimp.

In an interview with @TaylorRooks, A'ja Wilson said that the next award she wants to win is a Kids Choice Awards Blimp. She mentioned that she'd want to get slimed as well depending on how her hair is that day. It's fascinating that A'ja's first thought is pop culture related. — Jackie Powell (she/her) (@ClassicJpow) November 14, 2022

The WNBA superstar made the proclamation to Taylor Rooks during an interview yesterday afternoon. Rooks asked Wilson what award she wants to win that she hasn’t already taken home. Wilson paused before giving an answer.

“Maybe the Nickelodeon choice awards,” Wilson said gesturing as if she was holding the blimp. “I do not have one of those and I really want to get slimed, depending on how good my hair is. I already won defensive player of the year so I think that would be pretty dope.”

Rooks also asked Wilson if the night the Aces won the championship was the drunkest she has ever been. Wilson said it was up there but it was definitely the “fastest” she ever got drunk.

“People don’t realize we came right off the court,” A’ja Wilson said while Rooks was laughing. “I don’t have anything in my system besides apple sauce and they’re handing me this beer and champagne and I’m like, ‘oh my gosh.’ By the time I’m done, there are champagne bottles all around me and I’m like, ‘alright’ and then they say ‘A’ja you have to do a press conference.'”