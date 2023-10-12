For the majority of the 2023 WNBA season, there was much anticipation for a Finals matchup between two superteams in the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. But for the first two games of that hotly-anticipated matchup, only the Aces have fulfilled their end of the bargain. A'ja Wilson and the Aces followed up their 99-82 blowout victory in Game 1 with yet another rout, this time an out-and-out 104-76 demolition job of the Liberty.

Simply put, the Aces have been the better team from top to bottom. It helps as well that the Aces have a ton of dangerous weapons on the offensive end of the court that the Liberty cannot simply focus their energy on containing Wilson. In addition to having Wilson as a top-tier go-to offensive option, the Aces also have Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray as incredible secondary options — and it all culminated in a stellar Game 2 effort. Plum and Young tallied 23 and 24 points, respectively, giving the Liberty even more of a headache defensively besides Wilson's dominant 26-point, 15-rebound night.

And by virtue of having three 20-point scorers on the night, the Aces made WNBA Finals history that no other team has achieved. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, the Aces are the first team in history to have three 20-point scorers multiple times in the Finals, and they're also the first team to have them in consecutive games for an entire postseason run.

This just goes to show the top-tier depth the Aces have for them to have this many weapons who are able to pop off on any given night. If A'ja Wilson isn't on point? Perhaps Kelsey Plum's three-point shooting is clicking or maybe Jackie Young's all-around game is firing on all cylinders. And when all three bring their A-games? There really may be no stopping the Aces, even for a team as talented as the Liberty.

And we haven't even gone into the contributions of Chelsea Gray, who played the role of maestro for the Aces in their dominant Game 2 victory. Gray notched 11 assists, as she was more than willing to let her teammates cook. Now, they have an opportunity to win another title when they travel to Barclays Center for a closeout game on Sunday.