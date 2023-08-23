There was no stopping Las Vegas Aces star forward A’ja Wilson from wreaking havoc on the floor Tuesday night on the road against the Atlanta Dream. Wilson was a nightmare all night long for the Dream, who simply had no answers for her. She finished with 53 points on 16-for-23 shooting from the field in only 33 minutes of action to lead the Aces to a 112-100 win.

Aces and basketball fans have flooded the timeline of X (formerly Twitter) with reactions and takes to A’ja Wilson's incredible performance.

A’ja Wilson just put up one of the greatest performances in WNBA HISTORY vs. the Atlanta Dream 😱 53 points (T-highest EVER in WNBA) 🔥

7 rebounds

4 blocks 16-of-23 FG

20-of-21 FT Just the third 50-point game in WNBA history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1brdaD9wMy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

A’ja Wilson has tied Liz Cambage’s record for most points ever in a WNBA game 53 points!! And she did it with one three for the haters lmao, said Chris Williamson of CBS Sports.

From another X user, @Angel_Gray1: “Wow, A’ja Wilson was UNSTOPPABLE tonight. Like literally COULD NOT BE STOPPED. Double, triple teamed…didn’t matter. 53 sweet ones!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A'ja Wilson just put up a CAREER night in Atlanta 🔥 ▪️ 53 PTS (career-high)

▪️ 7 REB

▪️ 16-23 FG

▪️ 20-21 FT She's the 3rd player in WNBA history with 50+ PTS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c6IwPt2r2J — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) August 23, 2023

“A’ja Wilson just hung 53 on the Dream, down two starters, and they only lost by 12.. Them folks are dogs ! If it weren’t for the Liberty, I’d have a very bold prediction,” shared @learyaki.

HISTORY MADE ‼@_ajawilson22 ties the #WNBA record for points in a game and becomes only the 3rd player in WNBA history to drop 50 PTS in a single game 👑#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/ojQzVV4631 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 23, 2023

Wilson was certainly motivated to come up with a big performance against the Dream, as the Aces entered the contest on a two-game losing skid (including their loss to the New York Liberty in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship.

It's definitely great for the Aces to see Wilson in such a fine form, as they prepare for the nearing WNBA playoffs. Coming up next for Wilson and the Aces is a matchup against the Chicago Sky on the road this Thursday.