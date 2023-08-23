There was no stopping Las Vegas Aces star forward A’ja Wilson from wreaking havoc on the floor Tuesday night on the road against the Atlanta Dream. Wilson was a nightmare all night long for the Dream, who simply had no answers for her. She finished with 53 points on 16-for-23 shooting from the field in only 33 minutes of action to lead the Aces to a 112-100 win.

Aces and basketball fans have flooded the timeline of X (formerly Twitter) with reactions and takes to A’ja Wilson's incredible performance.

A’ja Wilson has tied Liz Cambage’s record for most points ever in a WNBA game 53 points!! And she did it with one three for the haters lmao, said Chris Williamson of CBS Sports.

From another X user, @Angel_Gray1: “Wow, A’ja Wilson was UNSTOPPABLE tonight. Like literally COULD NOT BE STOPPED. Double, triple teamed…didn’t matter. 53 sweet ones!”

“A’ja Wilson just hung 53 on the Dream, down two starters, and they only lost by 12.. Them folks are dogs ! If it weren’t for the Liberty, I’d have a very bold prediction,” shared @learyaki.

Wilson was certainly motivated to come up with a big performance against the Dream, as the Aces entered the contest on a two-game losing skid (including their loss to the New York Liberty in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship.

It's definitely great for the Aces to see Wilson in such a fine form, as they prepare for the nearing WNBA playoffs. Coming up next for Wilson and the Aces is a matchup against the Chicago Sky on the road this Thursday.