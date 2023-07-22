Just in case there's a non-vocal minority of basketball fans that don't believe Las Vegas Aces star forward A'ja Wilson's status as one of the faces of the WNBA has been set in stone, Saturday served as yet another reminder of why she's perhaps the most discussed player in the league, as her dominance was once again on full display.

In 34 minutes of play, Wilson went 14-17 from the field on her way to recording 35 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two assists in the Aces' 98-81 thrashing of the Minnesota Lynx. Scoring more than double the amount of the Lynx's game-high scorer (rookie forward Diamond Miller, who had 17 points on 7-15 shooting from the field), Wilson was unstoppable, her size, footwork and shooting touch too much for Minnesota to handle.

A'ja Wilson becomes just the third player in @WNBA history to score 35 points and grab 10 boards on 80% shooting 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SJOO3P9eiE — ESPN (@espn) July 22, 2023

Wilson's most impressive work came in the second and third quarters, as she scored 13 points and 11 points in those frames, respectively.

After the game it was revealed that her performance was just the third time in WNBA history that a player scored at least 35 points and pulled down at least 10 rebounds while shooting at least 80 percent from the field. It's also noteworthy that A'ja recorded her sixth career 30-point, 10-rebound game, just one shy of the league record (set by Hall of Fame center Lisa Leslie and tied by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart) for the most through a players first six seasons.

A'ja Wilson recorded her 6th career 30-point, 10-rebound game. That's 1 shy of the most through a player's first 6 seasons in WNBA history. (Lisa Leslie & Breanna Stewart) pic.twitter.com/JqrGaONTc0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 22, 2023

The Las Vegas Aces are now 21-2, having won their last five contests by 15 points or more.

A'ja Wilson, averaging 19.9 points and career-highs of 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game this season, made her fifth career All-Star appearance last week.