Las Vegas Aces power forward A'ja Wilson made WNBA history in her team's 91-84 win over the Dallas Wings in Game 2 of their semifinals series on Tuesday. Wilson recorded 30 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks as the Aces took a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five playoff series.

Not only that, but A'ja Wilson also became the first player in WNBA playoff history to score at least 30 points in three straight games, per ESPN Stats & Info.

.@_ajawilson22 had a huge performance to put the @lvaces up 2-0 in the Semi-Finals 🙌 ➡️ 30 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK

➡️ Most points scored over 3-game stretch in #WNBA Playoff History

➡️ 1st player in #WNBA Playoff History to drop 30+ PTS 3 games in a row 2023 #WNBAPlayoffs | @google pic.twitter.com/l0nxbjurEB — WNBA (@WNBA) September 27, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wilson made 10 of her 18 field-goal attempts. She made an assortment of shots and abused the Wings' bigs in the low post all game long. Wilson also made all of her 10 free-throw attempts.

A'ja Wilson has been a force for the Aces

A'ja Wilson has been instrumental in the Aces' quest for a second consecutive WNBA title. Wilson admitted losing to the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart in the 2023 WNBA MVP race “hurt like hell.”

Aces head coach Becky Hammon was incredulous her All-Star forward didn't win her second straight WNBA MVP award. She promptly sprang to A'ja Wilson's defense on Tuesday.

“A'ja was the most dominant player in the league this year, on the most dominant team, on the most dominant offense the league has ever seen with the No. 1 defense. I don't know what else the girl has to do,” Hammon quipped.

Wilson finished third in this year's WNBA MVP award behind Stewart and the Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas. That is a travesty to Becky Hammon and the Aces' fan base. In fairness to Stewart and Thomas, they have carried their respective teams in their semifinals series.

As for A'ja Wilson, she will extend her scoring streak with the way she's been playing. Unless the Wings figure out a way to stop her, the Aces are in a good position to make their second straight WNBA Finals appearance.