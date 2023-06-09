DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun handed Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Aces their first loss of the 2023 season on Thursday. Bonner scored 41 points in the Sun's win, setting a new single-game franchise record. Las Vegas fell to 7-1 with the defeat, and Hammon didn't hold back her honest thoughts after the game per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

“They just kicked our a**es,” the Aces head coach said. Hammon also added that the Aces' first-half was the “worst half of basketball” she's seen them play since becoming the team's coach.

The Sun ultimately won 94-77. Bonner went 16-23 from the field and 5-7 from beyond the arc. She was locked in throughout the game, doing everything she could to lead Connecticut to the victory.

The Aces were efficient on offense. Kelsey Plum led the charge with 16 points on 5-9 shooting from the field to go along with three three-pointers. Las Vegas ended up posting 46.7 field goal and 42.9 percent three-point percentages for the game. However, they did not look like themselves on defense.

The Sun shot 52.9 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from deep. There were times in the game where it seemed like Connecticut simply could not miss.

Nevertheless, the defending champion Aces are still the best team in the league. They feature a star-studded roster that should rebound soon. Becky Hammon has challenged them to improve on the defensive end of the floor though. As the old saying goes, defense win championships.

The Aces will look to bounce back against the Chicago Sky on Sunday.