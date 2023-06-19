Candace Parker is a legend within the women's basketball world, and she added to her resume in the Las Vegas Aces' dominant win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Candace Parker is the only player in WNBA history to have 6,500+ points, 3,000+ rebounds, 1,500+ assists, 600+ blocks, and 500+ steals, according to Bleacher Report. Parker has been dominant since her college days with the Tennessee basketball program, but her WNBA career is magnificent on its own. She is still contributing to an elite team in her 16th season in the WNBA.

The Aces moved to 10-1 with a 92-63 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. They have the best record in the league as the defending champions. Parker is hoping to be a part of the championship this time around. She was a part of the Chicago Sky for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, winning it all in the 2021 season.

When Parker came into the WNBA after winning two national championships at the Tennessee basketball program, she started with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008. She spent 13 seasons with the sparks, winning her first WNBA championship with the team in 2016.

As Parker continues her quest for a third ring, she continues to add to her resume. Although she is no longer the player expected to carry the team, that is up to others like A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, she is still contributing to the team with the best record in the WNBA.

Contenders to take down the defending champion Aces seem to be the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty. That comes as no surprise. The Sun matched up in the finals with the Aces last year, and the Liberty added Breanna Stewart, among other free agents to create what is thought to be a super team.