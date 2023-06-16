Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker and NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal shared a heartwarming moment after the Aces' took a 96-63 victory over the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Candace was happy to see Shaq after the Aces' big win 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g1jxgN0Tpf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2023

Parker finished the night with seven points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in the Commissioner's Cup victory at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Storm center Ezi Magbegor, the former No. 12 pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft and a 2020 WNBA champion, earned a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double in 34 minutes.

Candace Parker announced her intent to sign with the Aces in late January after spending two seasons with the Chicago Sky. The two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star would join a star-studded roster that featured a two-time MVP in forward A'ja Wilson and a one-time All-Star in guard Kelsey Plum.

“We are thrilled to have Candace Parker join the Aces family,” Aces General Manager Natalie Williams said in a February release. “Candace is a future Hall of Famer, a proven champion, and most importantly, an incredible woman.

“She is a talented play maker, an exceptional leader, and an invaluable piece toward our quest for another championship title. We look forward to welcoming Candace and her family to Las Vegas.”

The Aces sit at the top spot in the league with a 9-1 regular season record following their win over the Storm. They are 5-0 in Commissioner's Cup play, taking spots over the 3-1 Dallas Wings, the 4-4 Los Angeles Sparks and the 2-4 Storm for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Connecticut Sun, who are 8-3 overall in the regular season, hold the top place in the East with a record of 5-2 following a 92-88 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

Las Vegas defeated Chicago in the 2022 Commissioner's Cup Championship behind 24 points and six assists from Plum. Candace Parker, then a member of the Sky, notched a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double during the 93-83 Aces win at Wintrust Arena.