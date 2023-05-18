The Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval cheating scandal broke in early March with the news that their nine year long relationship ended. Sandoval had an affair with castmate Raquel Leviss. The #Scandoval has never strayed far from the public eye, but now with the airing of the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, the immediate aftermath and fallout of the affair has become public, according to Today.

It all started when Ariana Madix was at a concert where Tom Sandoval was performing with his band. His phone fell out of his pocket, and Madix picked it up. In an interview, Madix said what happened next. “Call it woman’s intuition, call it lightbulb (moment), call it whatever. Literally in that moment I went, ‘I need to look at this,'”

What she found made “my stomach dropped into my f—— a–.” It was an explicit photo, a screenshot of Raquel Leviss and Sandoval on FaceTime.

Sandoval tried to explain why the photo was there to begin with, “I would normally delete something like that, but it had been such a busy, chaotic day, so I quickly got us outside so everyone around us couldn’t hear us talk.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After talking, Madix called her long time friend Leviss asking why she did it. “If you have ever given a sh– about me tell me when this happened,” she said. She unfortunately learns that the affair had been going on since August, several months.

We then got to hear Leviss’ point of view. Although she knew it was wrong to hook up with one of her best friends’ boyfriends, she couldn’t help herself. “I should’ve completely removed myself from the situation but I did not have the will power to not see him.”

It’s unfortunate it all went down this way.