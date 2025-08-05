The New York Yankees added strong depth to the bullpen before the trade deadline, adding Camilo Doval and David Bednar to the roster. Both players threaten playing time for the closer role, but that position has belonged to Devin Williams. Until now, that is, after manager Aaron Boone revealed a new closer strategy.

Reports indicate that Boone seemingly plans on running a committee for the Yankees' closer, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post. Williams, who is 30 years old, should still have opportunities to serve as the closer. But it sounds like both Doval and/or Bednar could take turns pitching in the ninth inning moving forward.

“Aaron Boone said Devin Williams could ‘possibly' still close games moving forward, but plans to go night by night and is ‘a little more open to using some other guys.'”

Williams is experiencing the worst season of his career statistically during his first year with the Yankees. Through 42.1 innings pitched, the two-time All-Star owns a measly 5.10 ERA and 1.134 WHIP while recording 55 strikeouts. He is also 17 for 20 on his save opportunities.

With the Yankees in third place in the AL East, switching things up at closer might be the right move. Aaron Boone has the pleasure of having two other players on the roster now who have experience in that role, in Doval and Bednar. We also can't forget about Luke Weaver, who has eight saves for New York this season.

To put it frankly, the Yankees have options, which is more than some other teams in the league can claim. But now is the time for the club to take control of the regular season, as the playoffs are quickly approaching.

We'll see who gets a closing opportunity for the Yankees on Tuesday evening when the team faces off against the Texas Rangers. The game is set to begin at 8:05 p.m. EST and is the second contest of a three-game series.