The future for NBA veteran Kevin Love remains up in the air. Even though he was traded to the Utah Jazz from the Miami Heat, he may look towards a buyout agreement.

On Tuesday, Marc Stein of the Stein Line reported that Love is “actively exploring” buyout options outside of Utah. While it would be a challenge to trade Love, the potential of a buyout is likely.

There are also reports that Love may look to join one of the Los Angeles teams to end his career, per Brett Seigal of ClutchPoints. If he did that, he would rejoin his former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James.

However, there are challenges ahead that could make his path towards the West Coast difficult. Even though the Lakers have one spot left, they are limited by the salary cap.

Both the Lakers and Clippers are hard-capped at the first apron, meaning that they are limited to signing a veteran player without slashing salary. The Lakers are limited at $1.1 million, and the Clippers are capped at $1.2 million.

Ultimately, the Lakers and Clippers would have to trade or waive other players to create space for Love to join.

Love, 37, has played 17 seasons in the NBA. In 2008, he entered the league with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played for them until 2014 before joining the Cavaliers from 2014 to 2023 and winning an NBA championship in 2016.

Afterward, he joined the Miami Heat.

What if Kevin Love went to LA?

If a buyout from the Jazz follows through, Love could have an impact for either of the LA teams. With the Lakers, Love could add a sense of veteran leadership to a team comprised of James and Luka Doncic.

He could also provide consistent scoring and rebounding. The same holds for the Clippers, particularly in the addition of veteran leadership with Chris Paul.

In a twist of irony, Love would join John Collins, who was traded to the Clippers from the Jazz in the three-way trade.