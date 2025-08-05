Rookie kicker Tyler Loop is making a strong impression in his early training camp sessions with the Baltimore Ravens, and his perfect performance in front of thousands of fans may have brought him even closer to locking up the starting job.

Loop went a perfect 7-for-7 on field goal attempts during an open practice, connecting from 28, 33, 38, 41, 44, and 55 yards. His long-range accuracy has drawn attention from both coaches and teammates. On Sunday, he also nailed a 60-yarder, raising both arms and twirling his finger in celebration.

“The second it left my foot, I'm like, ‘There we go,” Loop said according to ESPN.

The 24-year-old was selected in the sixth round of this year's draft and steps into the massive role of replacing Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history. Tucker was released in May following multiple allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct and was later suspended for 10 games by the league. Loop now stands as the lone kicker on the roster after Baltimore waived John Hoyland on Saturday.

Head coach John Harbaugh has praised Loop's performance in camp, highlighting his consistency—Loop has made 51 of his 55 attempts during team drills.

“He's kicking well enough to win the job,” Harbaugh said. “But as we know, it's going to be the [preseason] games that's going to mean the most,” he shared, according to NBC Sports

The Ravens' confidence in Loop was evident after special teams coordinator Randy Brown evaluated around 30 kickers nationwide before the draft. Not bringing in a veteran to compete speaks volumes about their belief in the rookie's potential. Harbaugh gave Loop's stadium performance an “A++” and noted how valuable the confidence boost could be going forward.

Ravens punter Jordan Stout, who also serves as Loop's holder, shared that the team's tracking system projected the 60-yard kick would've been good from 67.

“He's a pretty confident guy in the first place,” Stout said. “It may not change anything. He's confident enough now, in the best way possible.”